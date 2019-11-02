Naas Racecourse awarded the AIRO/The Irish Field Racecourse of the Year 2019

With the flat season finale hosted at Naas Racecourse this weekend, management at the venue have plenty of reason to celebrate as the Kildare venue was named AIRO/The Irish Field Racecourse of the Year 2019.

The Association of Irish Racehorse Owners, in conjunction with The Irish Field, recently conducted a poll among the AIRO members to select a racecourse that best treated owners with a runner on the day in 2019.

“We are pleased to announce that Naas Racecourse was the comprehensive winner and we take this opportunity to thank the management and all the team at Naas for their efforts in giving well deserved recognition to our racehorse owners ” commented Aidan Burns, CEO of Association of Irish Racehorse Owners.

In 2018, Naas Racecourse, in conjunction with Horse Racing Ireland invested €1.7 million on their feature building, The Circle (above). The Owners & Trainers Lounge is located on the first floor of the unique shaped cylindrical building overlooking the track and parade ring. It has become an increasingly popular family and social venue with the general public and the racing fraternity, with its summer barbeque and racing events real crowd pleasers.

Chairman of Naas Racecourse Dermot Cantillon said : “The entire team at Naas Racecourse are very proud to receive the Racecourse of the Year Award of Merit from AIRO and the Irish Field. Owners are an extremely important stakeholders in the industry and we would like to take this opportunity to thank all owners for their continued support. We would also like to express our gratitude to the owners in recognising our efforts made and voting for us.”

Naas Racecourse will be presented with the Award Plaque at their race meeting on Saturday 9th November during racing.

AIRO also wish to express thanks to their members for voting and would like to congratulate Tom Brennan, Hilltown House Stud, Clonee, Co Meath on winning a case of wine, being the name drawn from the replies received.