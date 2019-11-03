Taylor reigns supreme and is now a two-weight champ!

Katie Taylor was crowned WBO super lightweight champion last night after defeating Christina Linardatou at the Manchester Arena last night. Taylor is now a two weight champion, and was announced last night's champion with a unanimous decision.

Taylor who hails from Bray, Co Wicklow looked comfortable and never really looked in trouble, despite a consistent and tough challenger from her Greek opponent. Speaking to media after the event, Taylor said she knew it would be a tough fight, and that she just had to "box smart" instead of getting drawn into a brawl.

Now the Irish boxer can look forward to securing bouts against leading international boxers such as Cecilia Brakehus or Amanda Serrano, and no doubt, a rematch with Delfine Persoon is on Taylor's radar.

The Greek champion, Linardatou did cause Taylor some trouble, even backing the Bray woman into a corner but it was Taylor who performed the better, landing some really big shots in the fifth round, when she struck some great combinations and landed a hard one-two. Whilst Taylor dominated the following two rounds, Linardatou rallied in the seventh round.

The two boxers gave it their all in the eight round, but Taylor edged ahead in the ninth round, giving her an overall higher score and making her a unanimous winner.