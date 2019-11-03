Naas Racecourse to host closing feature of flat season today

For the third year running, Naas Racecourse will host the Irish flat season finale and the Irish flat season awards, and it's all happening this afternoon.

First race is off at 12.20, with 8 races on the card including feature race, the Daragh Fitzpatrick & Colm White Local Bookmakers November Handicap of €100,000

"We also look forward to the Horse Racing Ireland Flat Awards and crowing the Champion Owner, Champion Trainer, Champion Jockey and Champion Apprentice Jockey". said Jackie Donohue, Marketing Manager at Naas Racecouse.

"We are delighted to welcome a new sponsor to the card P&T Stapleton Limited who will be sponsoring The P& T Stapleton LTD Sobac Soil Maiden".

Yesterday, the Naas venue was announced AIRO/The Irish Field Racecourse of the Year 2019. The Association of Irish Racehorse Owners, in conjunction with The Irish Field, recently conducted a poll among the AIRO members to select a racecourse that best treated owners with a runner on the day in 2019. Another feature in the cap of Naas Racecourse!

Free shuttle bus times: collecting from Sallins Station at 10:50am, 11:30am and 12:45pm.

Leaving Naas Racecourse after racing at 4:30pm and 5:10pm.

Race listings this afternoon:

12:20The Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden of €16,500

12:50The Christmas Party Raceday at Naas Handicap of €12,000

13:25The Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden of €16,500

14:00The Membership at Naas Nursery of €17,500

14:35The Naas Nursery of Champions Handicap of €17,500

15:10The Daragh Fitzpatrick & Colm White Local Bookmakers November Handicap of €100,000

15:45The Finale Stakes of €45,000

16:20P&T Stapleton LTD Sobac Soil Maiden €12,500

Adult admission(inc €5 discount voucher for our next race meeting)€15; OAP (inc free tea/ coffee voucher)€9;

students U25 and Children U18 - free!