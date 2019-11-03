Much-loved teacher retires from St Corban’s NS, Naas

After more than 22 years of outstanding service to St Corban’s in Naas, deputy principal Kathleen Howard retired last week.

The community of St Corban’s bade a sad farewell to her and wished her and her husband Tom a wonderful, well-deserved retirement.

Kathleen, a native of Ticknevin and proud Kildare woman, celebrated her last day as a teacher on Thursday, October 24, when she retired from a career of great service to the boys of Naas. It was a bittersweet occasion as staff, friends, parents and children celebrated Kathleen’s massive contribution to the school community but lamented the loss of such a wonderful colleague, teacher and friend.

Kathleen served the families of St Corban’s for 22 years as a classroom teacher, learning support teacher, special education coordinator, deputy principal and as a member of the school’s Board of Management. During that time, she supported many families through difficult times, mentored young teachers with support and kindness and provided inspired leadership to the school and the community.

Kathleen loves teaching, but her heart belonged in special education where her kindness, empathy and expertise enriched the lives of so many boys and their families. Her patience, dedication and ferocious work ethic kindled and fanned the flame of learning in the boys in her care. She inspired those around her, created a culture of real inclusion and she has always been a voice for those who needed one. The boys and their parents will miss her welcoming smile and cúpla focail which greeted them each morning in the school yard.

The festivities began on the evening of Friday, October 18, with a school Mass for family, friends and colleagues in the hall in St Corban’s, celebrated by Fr Chris O’Donnell, a great friend of Kathleen’s and St Corbans. This was followed by some refreshments, sharing of memories and it finished with Kathleen cutting her retirement cake.

In this her last week as a teacher in St Corban’s, she received the sincere thanks of so many parents and she enjoyed a special Teddy Bear’s picnic with the Junior Infants.

Her last day was a day for the boys of St Corban’s to show their gratitude to Kathleen for all she has given to them. Gathered in the school yard, they prayed with Kathleen for the last time and sang her songs to celebrate her contribution to school life and to wish her well in her retirement.

Thanks

Each class level presented her with a personalised gift to express their thanks. Kathleen thanked the whole school but especially the boys for all she has received from a life devoted to teaching.

At the end of the school day, the boys formed a guard of honour from the Hall to the gate and clapped as Kathleen walked through the yard to the school gate. When she reached the gate, Kathleen was presented with the old school bell which she rang to bring the school day and her magnificent career to its natural end.

At the gates, the boys of St Corban’s said slán and best wishes to their wonderful teacher and deputy principal for the last time. A career well-spent, a retirement well-earned. Ní bheidh a leithéid arís ann.