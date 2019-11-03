Death notices for Co Kildare, Sunday 3 November

The death has occurred of Henry Greene, late of Abbey Court, Castledermot, Co Kildare



Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Donna, Sharon and Julie and their partners, his sister Mary, partner Josie, brother-in-law Jack, nieces Hazel and Sonia, grandnephew, grandnieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in Dunnes Funeral Home, Mill Road, Castledermot, from 2pm on Sunday with rosary at 8pm on Sunday and Monday evening. Removal on Tuesday at 10.15am to The Church of the Assumption, Castledermot, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Coltstown Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Martin Kenny, Leixlip Co Kildare and formerly of Easkey, Co Sligo



Late of Dublin Bus, Martin died on November 1, 2019 (peacefully) surrounded by his loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff of St Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh, beloved husband of Ann. Very sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter Aedín, brothers Bernie Michael, Raymond, Eugene, Noel, Des, Coleman, sisters Sister Freda, Margie and Breedge, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews, neighbours, friends and colleagues.

Reposing at his home on Sunday afternoon between 4 pm and 7 pm. Removal on Monday morning (Nov 4) to Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip arriving for 11o’c Funeral Mass, followed by cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh.

The death has occurred of Patricia (Trisha) Quinn (née Morrissey) Loughnamona, Leixlip, Co Kildare and late of Old Greenfield, Maynooth, Co Kildare, November, 1 2019, peacefully at her home, deeply regretted by her loving children Mary, Eddie, Gerry, Clodagh, Eric and Charlotte, daughter-in-law Cathy, son-in-law Joe, grandchildren Karl, Hannah, Grace and Laura, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her daughter Clodagh's residence in Greenfield Close, Maynooth on Sunday from 4pm to 8pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Monday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery.

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Connolly, Clonkeen, Carbury, Co Kildare



Peacefully and unexpectedly at home surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife and life-long friend Phil. Sadly missed by his family; Helen, Brendan, David and Caroline, grandchildren Michael, Jordan, Robert, Daniel, Robyn and Nicola, son-in-law Christy, daughter-in-law San, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home (Eircode W91HP30, beside Edenderry Rugby Club) this Sunday (3 Nov.) from 2pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Reposing on Monday from 6pm to 10pm with Rosary at 10pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 1.30pm in the Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Carbury Carers. The family would like the House Private except for the times listed above, thank you.

The death has occurred of Mary Catherine Moriarty (née Sullivan), Haggard, Carbury, Co Kildare and formerly, Waterville, Co Kerry



Peacefully, wife of the late Bart. Deeply regretted by her loving family John, Bart, Noel and Patricia, grand-children, great grand-children, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home (eir code W91 DY80) this Sunday from 2.30pm to 7pm with Rosary at 7pm. Funeral Mass Monday at 1.30pm in The Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Liam Pacelli McGowan, Glasnevin, Dublin and and formerly of Suncroft and Grey Abbey, Co Kildare). (Ballymun Kickhams and ex Calor Gas) November 1, 2019, Liam Pacelli (Maxi) predeceased by Kitty Wyse, Tommy, Freddie, James (Bimmie) and Bernie, beloved husband of Marie and loving father of Seamus, Liam Óg, Muriel, Nicola, Caroline, Niall, Ciaran, Róisín, Órlagh and Gráinne. He will be sadly missed by his loving family, sisters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Passed, peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving wife and family.

Reposing at his residence on Monday between 5 p.m. and 7p.m. Removal on Tuesday to the Church of Our Mother of Divine Grace, Ballygall Road East arriving for 10 o’c Requiem Mass followed by funeral to Dardistown Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St Francis Hospice.

The death has occurred of Edward Dempsey, Killinagh, Carbury, Co Kildare

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Chrissie, daughter Mary, son in law Jimmy, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home (eir code W91 X5C9) this Sunday with Rosary at 8:30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11 am in The Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

May they rest in peace, amen.