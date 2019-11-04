Man injured in shooting incident in Tallaght last night

Gardaí were called to a house in Tallaght yesterday after shots were reported from the Mac Uilliam Estate.

The estate is located at Fortunestown Lane, Tallaght and the incident occurred circa 6.30pm.

Gardaí attended the scene where they found aman in his 30s with pellet wounds to his legs.

The man was taken to Tallaght Hospital, albeit his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

No arrests have been made and gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station or the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.