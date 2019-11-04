TRAFFIC: Monday morning congestion on commuter routes amid foggy conditions

Foggy conditions for commuters

It's a foggy start to parts of the N7 and M7 this morning.

It's slow on the N7 northbound passing Junction 7 Kill and then it's busy up to Junction 4 Rathcoole.

Delays continue then from Junction 2 Kingswood to Newlands Cross, according to AA Roadwatch. 

Traffic is still very busy on the M4/N4 eastbound from Junction 6 Celbridge right through to the M50.