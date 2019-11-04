Kildare Death Notices for Monday, 4 November, 2019

The death has occurred of Declan McNeela

Celbridge, Kildare / Enniscrone, Sligo



Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross, Dublin. Predeceased by his father Joe. Sadly missed by his sons Christopher and Joseph and their mother Patricia, mother Maureen, brother Felim, sisters Eileen, Mairín, Mairéad and Eithne, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at number six, Linnet Lane, Kevinsfort, Sligo (Eircode F91FF8X) from 4.00pm to 8.00pm on Monday, November 4th. Celebration of Life at 12.00 noon on Tuesday, November 5th, in Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo (Eircode F91ND78). Private cremation will follow. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross, Dublin, c/o Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo.

The death has occurred of Jack CONROY

Our Lady's Place, Naas, Kildare / Laois



Jack will be well known within the film industry, particularly as a cinematographer. Late of Our Lady’s Place, Naas, Co. Kildare and formerly of Clonad, Co. Laois. Beloved husband of Mona and father of Marnie, John, Ann, Emer, and Emmet. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, sister Vera, brothers Tony, George, Jim, Peter and Louis, daughter-in-law Rachel, sons-in-law Gerry and Fergal, his 17 grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 5pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.20am to arrive at The Church of The Irish Martyrs, Ballycane, Naas for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by private cremation in Newland’s Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the carers of Le Cheile in St. Vincent’s Hospital, Athy. Donation box in church.

“May He Rest In Peace”

The death has occurred of Maureen O'Meara (née Lynch)

Cowpasture, Monasterevin, Kildare



Beloved wife of Pat and much loved mother of Evin, Culan, Siobhán and Áine. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son in law Jamie, daughters in law, Treassa and Trish, grandchildren, Rónán, Liam, Dónal, Conor, Niamh, Neasa, Ailbhe, and Ruairí, brothers Richard and Pat, sister Nancy, brother in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Liam Pacelli McGowan

Glasnevin, Dublin / Suncroft, Kildare



McGowan (Glasnevin, Dublin and formerly of Suncroft & Grey Abbey, Co. Kildare) (Ballymun Kickhams & ex Calor Gas) November 1, 2019, Liam Pacelli (Maxi) predeceased by Kitty Wyse, Tommy, Freddie, James (Bimmie) and Bernie, beloved husband of Marie and loving father of Seamus, Liam Óg, Muriel, Nicola, Caroline, Niall, Ciaran, Róisín, Órlagh and Gráinne. He will be sadly missed by his loving family, sisters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Passed, peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving wife and family.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence on Monday between 5p.m. and 7p.m. Removal on Tuesday to the Church of Our Mother of Divine Grace, Ballygall Road East arriving for 10 o’c Requiem Mass followed by funeral to Dardistown Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice.

The death has occurred of Mary Catherine Moriarty (née Sullivan)

Haggard, Carbury, Kildare / Waterville, Kerry



Peacefully, wife of the late Bart. Deeply regretted by her loving family John, Bart, Noel and Patricia, grand-children, great grand-children, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Mary Rest in Peace

Reposing at her home (eir code W91 DY80) this Sunday from 2.30pm to 7pm with Rosary at 7pm. Funeral Mass Monday at 1.30pm in The Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

" Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis"

The death has occurred of William (Billy) CONNOLLY

Clonkeen, Carbury, Kildare



Peacefully and unexpectedly at home surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife and life-long friend Phil. Sadly missed by his family; Helen, Brendan, David and Caroline, grandchildren Michael, Jordan, Robert, Daniel, Robyn and Nicola, son-in-law Christy, daughter-in-law San, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Billy Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home (Eircode W91HP30 -beside Edenderry Rugby Club) this Sunday (3rd Nov.) from 2pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Reposing on Monday from 6pm to 10pm with Rosary at 10pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 1.30pm in the Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Carbury Carers.

The family would like the House Private except for the times above please.