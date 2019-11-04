Next Kildare Blueway meeting to be held in Robertstown

A public meeting will be held on the proposed Blueway for Kildare in Robertstown on November 19 next at 7pm.

Organised by Cllr Suzanne Doyle the meeting will look at the economic potential of the 46 km Blueway thatgo through through South Kildare from Lowtown, Robertstown to Athy.

Project co-ordinator with the Dungarvan Blueway Richard Walsh will speak on the potentials of the project to the local economy as well as the pitfalls to avoid.

The €1.7million project will extend the Grand Canal Greenway from Alymer Bridge to Sallins, provide a link from Robertstown, Rathangan, Monasterevin and Athy directly to Dublin. South Kildare will benefit from the huge tourist potential that such a cycling and walking route will provide.