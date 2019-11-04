VIDEO CLIPS: 10 iconic moments from Gay Byrne's RTE career

The death of broadcasting legend Gay Byrne was announced on Monday following a long illness. From the Rose of Tralee to the Late Late Show, 'Gaybo' was a beloved personality and a true icon of Irish life. We will always have the memories:

1. Gay gets pranked by his good friend Mike Murphy while trying to record a segment for RTE in 1982...

2. Gay handles a 'lively' sex therapist phone-in like a pro live on the Late Late Show...

3. U2 gift Gaybo a Harley-Davidson on his last ever Late Late Show in 1999...

4. Gay is set upon by Rod Hull's emu puppet on the Late Late stage...

5. Gaybo meets Zig & Zag and Dustin on a classic Late Late Toy Show...

6. Gay is interviewed on his own show in 1989...

7. Gay probes in one of the most iconic RTE interviews ever with Terry Keane...

8. Gaybo opens a condom live on the Late Late...

9. Gaybo 'stops the traffic' during his last live broadcast for RTE Radio 1 in 1998...

10. Gaybo meets hapless waiter Manuel from TV's 'Faulty Towers' on the Late Late...

