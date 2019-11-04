Restaurant chain hiring staff in Kildare

Counter Assistants are being hired for a brand new Petite Camile Thai Kitchen, located at the brand new Circle K in Kilcullen.

Brought to you by the delicious healthy restaurant specialists at Camile Thai Kitchen, the team are looking for friendly, attentive healthy food enthusiasts to join the team!

Email your CV to: wanda@camile.ie.

The restaurant said:

"We began our journey with humble beginnings, opening our first restaurant close to the heart of Dublin, Dolphin’s Barn, in 2010. Serving a relatively small area, we focused on our high quality food and diverse menu, preparing all of our sauces from scratch and using unique and exotic ingredients such as Thai ginger and basil.

"Our refreshing approach to home delivery food proved to be a hit, and thanks to the help of our fresh Irish ingredients and delicious Thai recipes we soon expanded throughout Dublin, and with a branch in Limerick. The introduction of the Village restaurant in Phibsboro marked the first full-service Camile experience. We are even beginning to expand internationally with our branches across London, with plans to expand even more in 2018.

"Keeping things fresh and interesting is important to us – in both our ingredients and dishes – so we work in partnership with special guest chefs to create unique, Thai-inspired dishes! From GAA player Joe Canning to food to this months fitness blogger Holly White, we draw inspiration from brilliant and healthy people, which is reflected in the food and service we provide

"We believe in positive change as we grow, and we know how important it is to be both ethical and up-to-date with guests dietary choices, and so last year we created a special Vegan menu, cooked using separate, meat-free woks, oil and utensils which are only ever used for preparing Vegan dishes.

"As a small business your focus is very much on making ends meet but as you grow you owe more responsibility to the community and also the planet. Environmental and sustainable development has become at the heart of everything we are working on now.

"Our approach is simple. Our expert Thai chefs create restaurant-quality Thai food using fresh, natural ingredients. No grease, no guilt, just delicious, healthy food."