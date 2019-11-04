Kildare Death Notices for Monday, 4 November, 2019

The death has occurred of Roisín Talbot (née O Connell)

Bishop Rogan Park, Kilcullen, Kildare



Roisín Talbot Nee O Connell, Bishop Rogan Park, Kilcullen, Co. Kildare who died 4th November 2019 at St Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the Late John. Very deeply regretted by her loving daughter Orla, son Daragh, brothers John, Teddy and Daniel, sisters Celine and Eilis, daughter-in-law Roisin, grandchildren Aaron, Aodhán and Caillt, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at her residence from 3pm on Tuesday until conclusion of prayers at 8pm. Removal from there on Wednesday morning at 11.15am to The Church of the Sacred Heart and St. Brigid, Kilcullen arriving for 12 Noon. Requiem Mass funeral thereafter to St. Brigid's Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigids Hospice, The Curragh. Donation box in house and church.

May Roisín Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) COX

Johnstown, Naas, Kildare / Tallaght, Dublin



Cox (Johnstown, Naas and formerly of Kevin Street, The Liberties and Old Bawn, Tallaght) – Oct 31, 2019, (suddenly), at home, Joseph (Joe), beloved husband of Eileen and dear father of Marion, Fiona, Aishling and Stephen; Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, sister Maura, sons-in-law John, Eóin and Joe, brother-in-law Myles, grandchildren Ciara, Dáire, Oisín, Bláthnaid, Finn and Kayden, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday from 4pm to 7pm at the Ramon Massey & Son Funeral Home, 3 Main Street, Tallaght Village, (opposite The Priory). Removal on Wednesday to St. Anne’s Church, Bohernabreena arriving for 10am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Newlands Cross Cemetery. Enquiries to Ramon Massey & Son Funeral Directors, Tallaght Village / Walkinstown Road Ph: 01 455 5121.

The death has occurred of Tom Hynan

Allenwood, Kildare



Hynan, Tom, Luton England, and formerly of Allenwood, Co Kildare October 10th 2019,peacefully in Luton. Deeply regretted by wife Nancy, his son Robert, daughter Karen, grandchildren, brothers John and Pat, sisters Josie and Kathleen, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May Tom Rest in Peace

Funeral Mass on Tuesday 7 November at 1.30am in St Josephs RC Church 68 Gardenia Ave, Luton LU3 2NS, UK. Creamation afterwards in Vale Cemetery & Crematorium Luton 12 noon.

The death has occurred of Maureen O'Meara (née Lynch)

Cowpasture, Monasterevin, Kildare



Beloved wife of Pat and much loved mother of Evin, Culan, Siobhán and Áine. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son in law Jamie, daughters in law, Treassa and Trish, grandchildren, Rónán, Liam, Dónal, Conor, Niamh, Neasa, Ailbhe, and Ruairí, brothers Richard and Pat, sister Nancy, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home (W34 XK20) on Tuesday with rosary recital at 8:00pm. Removal on Wednesday to SS Peter & Paul's Church at 10.30 via the Tougher to arrive for 11:00am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St Evin's Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of Naas Hospital.

Donation box in the church.

The death has occurred of Margot O'Neill (née Walsh)

Leixlip, Kildare



O’NEILL (née Walsh) Margot, (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Julianstown, Co. Meath) November 2nd, 2019 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved wife of Frank and much loved mother of Paul and Damien. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, sisters Angela, Chrissie and Clare, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Lucan on Tuesday evening (November 5th) between 6 o’c and 8 o’c. Removal on Wednesday morning (November 6th) to The Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o’c followed by burial in Confey Cemetery, Leixlip.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis”