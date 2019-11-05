Sentence expected today for two boys convicted of murder of Ana Kriegel

Sentencing for the two boys convicted of 14-year-old Leixlip school Ana Kriegel's murder will take place at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin today.

Last week Justice Paul McDermott was given psychological and psychiatric reports relating to the two boys and Ana's mother Geraldine delivered a Victim Impact Statement.

The two boys, only known as Boy A and Boy B, were 13 years old when they murdered Ana in an abandoned house at Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan on May 14, 2018.

The boys, now aged 15, were convicted by unanimous jury verdicts earlier this year.

Boy A was also convicted of Ana's aggravated sexual assault in a manner that involved serious violence to her.