Long Serving Employee Award for Mick

Last week was a special occasion for Conlans as Raymond Conlan presented a long-serving employee, Mick Kelly, with a presentation trophy to mark 50 years of service with N Conlans & Sons, Rathangan.

Mick is a local from Rathangan and he started working at N Conlan & Sons back in the swinging 60’s, when Raymond Conlan’s father, Nicholas Conlan employed him. Mick remained at Conlans for the next six decades, which has seen many changes over the years as Conlans grew from a modest garage in Rathangan to four dealerships and five brands at four locations, which includes BMW Naas and Limerick, Jaguar, Land Rover, Peugeot and MINI.

Raymond Conlan commented: ”We wish to offer our congratulations to Mick - It is a fantastic service by an employee to remain with us for half a century and we value his contribution and loyalty to the company over the years.”