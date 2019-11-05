Restaurant chain is hiring for brand new outlet in Co Kildare

Counter Assistants are being hired for a brand new Petite Camile Thai Kitchen, located at the brand new Circle K service station in Kilcullen.

The delicious healthy restaurant specialists at Camile Thai Kitchen are looking for friendly, attentive healthy food enthusiasts to join the team!

Email your CV today to: wanda@camile.ie.

Camile Thai is a fast growing, cutting edge delivery restaurant chain with over 20 outlets in Ireland and the UK. The concept is simple – deliver healthier, higher quality Thai to hungry households using the technical skills of big food delivery. The company is always looking for outgoing and enthusiastic staff to join its team.

No Experience is required for the role as full training will be provided.

The only key characteristics required are enthusiasm and a strong work ethic.

Camile Thai is an enjoyable yet challenging work environment where staff are encouraged to interact positively with co-workers and customers.

Training events, staff meetings, social events and staff competitions all help to foster creativity and good team work.

Start your brand new career today!