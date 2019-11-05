Punchestown Winter Festival warms up - thanks to Naas Oil

South Leinster’s leading oil company, Naas Oil, will make their Irish racing sponsorship debut at the upcoming Punchestown Winter Festival Saturday, 16 and Sunday, 17 November.

The €14,000 Naas Oil Beginners Steeplechase over two miles and four furlongs will take place on the opening day of the action packed weekend. Over the years this race has seen many stars go to post with top class winning graduates like 2017 winner Monalee, trained by Henry de Bromhead progressing to compete at the highest level.

Naas Oil have a fleet of 16 lorries fuelling domestic, commercial and agri sector.

With over 25 years of experience, the family owned Naas Oil serve a huge catchment area including the greater county of Kildare, Meath, Laois, Carlow, West Wicklow and Dublin. Owner and CEO Brian King looks forward to their involvement at the 2019 Punchestown Winter festival:

“We are very much looking forward to making our sponsorship debut at Punchestown. We are a company that take great pride in our brand and feel that partnering with another flagship Kildare business like Punchestown will further strengthen our message. Naas Oil aim to deliver convenient, cost and time effective service to our customers. We have a wonderful, loyal customer base many of whom enjoy their days at Punchestown so we look forward to seeing them on Saturday 16”.

Janet Creighton, Sponsorship Manager at Punchestown was impressed with the Naas Oil team: “ We are delighted to welcome Naas oil to the Punchestown Family. As proud Kildare based companies we share many similar business principals focusing on delivering efficient, cost effective personal customer service. We were so impressed with the Naas Oil team. They have over 50 staff based in their Maudlins office and 16 lorries constantly on the road. Like us here at Punchestown many of the team have been with the company for over 15 years which is a great reflection of the working environment. We really look forward to further strengthening the relationship because local companies supporting each other generates business for the community”.

The Punchestown Winter festival takes place on Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 November. An action packed weekend of top quality racing with great live music, bar and restaurant options is in store. For full tickets and event information please visit punchestown.com call 045 897 704 or follow the Punchetsown social media platforms.