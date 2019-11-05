New Celtic FC supporters club set up in Kildare

A North Kildare Celtic Supporters Club has been recently established and currently has over 80 members.

The group meets up for every televised game at the Newtown Inn venue in Maynooth.

A spokesperson said: "We organise travel and tickets for games. We're now members of the Affiliation of Irish Celtic Supporters Clubs which gives access to all tickets."

Last Saturday night, after the Scottish League Cup semi final against Hibernian, they hosted 'The Invincibles' ballad group in the Newtown Inn.

A raffle was held with prizes including a football signed by the Celtic squad.

The Supporters Club Committee includes Abbie Judge, Noel McGovern, Stephen McEvoy, Mick Donnelly, John 'Ronnie' McHale and Dylan Judge.

The Club has members who travel to every home game and the next big club trip is planned for Ross County on Saturday, January 25 costing €80 return.

Meanwhile the next meet-up in the Newtown Inn in Maynooth is for the League Cup Final versus Glasgow Rangers on December 8th.