Glitch in mobile phone parking app for popular car park, claims councillor

Councillor Nuala Killeen has claimed that a mobile phone parking app for the Arthur Guinness Square in Leixlip is showing up the wrong location code.

The politician has asked Kildare Co Council to confirm the number of parking fines that have been issued within the last two years when motorists parked in this area.

She also asked: "How this is being rectified and how many parking appeals were successful?"

Cllr Killeen will raise the issue at the next meeting of Celbridge-Leixlip Municipal District on November 15.