Private Sale starts at Kildare Village from Friday onwards. Check out new light show!

A Private Sale runs at Kildare Village from Friday onwards.

The 10-day promotional event offers 20% discounts to registered customers when they scan their codes at tills.

Shoppers can register here in advance of their visit.

Last Friday, Kildare Village invited Channel 4 reality TV stars Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews, and their baby son Theodore to launch of Kildare Village's Christmas lights extravaganza - Enchanted Lights.

The special light show has been created by one of Ireland’s most pioneering creative production studios, Algorithm.

Enchanted Lights will illuminate the village every evening of the festive season. The light show is accessible to all and there is no admission fee.

The show consists of five illuminating immersive experiences - two projection mapping pieces bringing the village to life with movement, colour and technology; the Lawn of Light; 15 bespoke archways transforming the boardwalk above and below; and a light spectacle on the 13th century Grey Abbey.

As visitors make their way through the village towards the Lawn of Light, they can become the master of light, and take control of the lawn filled with 1,000 LEDs, moving the lights to create patterns and colours of their choice.

The show runs until the end of January 2020, celebrating Christmas and the Chinese New Year. The show will be Ireland’s only light show of this scale available to the public to enjoy for free.