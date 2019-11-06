Kildare customers of pharmacy chain Boots warned about scam text messages

Boots Ireland have warned customers about a scam in circulation.

Customers are being targeted by text message informing them that they have won a "monthly draw".

The fraudulent text then asks users to click a link to obtain more personal information from them. However, the pharmacy retailer has advised people to delete the message immediately and not to interact with it.

The fake message said: "Dear customer, we tried to contact you but no success. You have the 2ND place in our Boots monthly draw."

A statement from Boots reads: "We can confirm that Boots do not hold monthly draws and this is a scam message. If you have receive a message regarding this, please delete it immediately. Please do not click on any links."

"Scammers can manipulate SMS tags to identify themselves as ‘Boots’ so that their fraudulent message goes into the Boots SMS thread on your phone."