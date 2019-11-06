Kildare committee told no money from Maynooth Mariaville fund for dangerous bend

The removal of a dangerous bend on Maynooth’s Dunboyne road will not be done using funds from the Mariaville development contribution fund, Kildare county councillors have been told.

At the Clane-Maynooth Municipal District meeting on November 1, Cllr Angela Feeney proposed that the council now use the development contributions of €3.6 million derived from the Mariavilla development to remove the dangerous bend on the Dunboyne Road near Pebble Hill House and provide a footpath from Castlepark housing estate to the roundabout on the Blacklion Road.

After seeing the official report, Cllr Feeney sought a report on the area, telling the meeting that the bend is dangerous and the the area floods.

She said there was gridlock most mornings and afternoons.

In the official report to members, the executive said: “Public infrastructure and facilities identified in the Capital Programme are considered to be those projects which can be progressed with the estimated funding

from the Development Contribution Scheme.”

It said that “condition 29 of the An Bord Pleanála’s decision (ref 301230-18) in relation to the

Mariavilla development outlines a Special Contribution of €300,000 towards a high quality pedestrian connection bridge over the Lyreen River from the applicant's site to

Pound Park in accordance with the policies of the Maynooth Local Area Plan 2013- 2019 including policy AR11.”

The Council said: “This bridge will be delivered by Kildare County Council in the future when adequate funds are in place. There was no condition for a special contribution to fund improvement works on the Dunboyne Road.”

Area engineer, Shane Aylward, said he will look at the area and report back next month.

Cllr Tim Durkan said the bend was “quite dangerous” and the road was “fast becoming a rat run.”

Cllr Durkan said drivers come into town at a quite high speed.

Cllr Peter Hamilton said the road is a mess.

Chairman, Cllr Brendan Weld, said they would get a report at the next month’s committee meeting.