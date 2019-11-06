Kildare man goes into shop for chicken roll and wins €100k!

A kind-hearted Kildare man has revealed that an impulse purchase of two National Lottery scratch cards, one for him and one for his mother, has landed him a cool €100,000.

He also said that he went into the shop to buy a chicken roll for his lunch and decided to buy the scratch cards at the last minute!

He won the €100,000 top prize on the National Lottery’s Money Multiplier 20x scratch card.

The lucky winner, who was still struggling to believe his luck, said: “I just stopped in to buy a chicken fillet roll for my lunch and on an impulse I just said to the person behind the counter to give me two Money Multiplier 20x scratch cards. When I do buy scratch cards I always get one for my mam and she does the same for me and if we win anything we split it.”

He continued: “I’m still struggling to believe that I actually won! To see all the zeros on the card was a surreal moment – when I first saw it I thought it was €10,000 but a second later when I realised it was €100,000 my jaw hit the floor. I have no idea what I’m going to do with the win just yet but I’ll certainly be sharing this big win with my mam.”

He bought the winning scratch card at Applegreen Service Station on Main Street, Kilcullen, Co. Kildare.

The National Lottery have also confirmed that there is still one top prize of €100,000 available on the €5 Money Multiplier 20x scratch card,as well as lots of other great cash prizes to be won on the game.