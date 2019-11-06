Kildare Co Council to open Book of Condolence for Gay Byrne

The Cathaoirleach of Kildare, Councillor Suzanne Doyle, has opened a book of condolence for the late former broadcaster Gay Byrne.

The book is available for signing beside the Reception desk in Áras Chill Dara in Naas between 9am – 5pm.

The long-time Late Late Show host, who died aged 85 on Monday, was a regular visitor to Co Kildare.

Gay attended Derby Day at the Curragh Racecourse on a number of occasions with his wife Kathleen Watkins.

His last visit to the Derby Day was in 2018 and he was in jovial mood as he chatted to locals and posed for photographs.

The renowned TV and radio presenter also came to events at Newbridge Silverware with Kathleen.

As tributes flowed in, Evan Arkwright, Racing Manager of the Curragh said the late great broadcaster was a big supporter of the racecourse.

He said: "A sad day – Gay will be irreplaceable. We were all saddened to hear the news of the passing of Gay."

He added: "Gay was a great supporter of the Curragh and a guest each year of Dubai Duty Free on Irish Derby Day.

"We were delighted to honour both him and Kathleen when we named a race in their honour in 2014 and invited them to make the presentation to the winning connections.

"May he rest in peace."