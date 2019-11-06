Ever fancied trying a Hybrid? Check out the Hybrid Advantage event now on at Crossings Toyota Naas

Crossings Toyota Naas are delighted to announce their Hybrid Advantage Event which is running from November 6 to 9.

The event will be taking place in their premises on the Sallins Road in Naas where they will be showcasing their full range of self-charging Hybrids as well as promoting their fantastic range of Toyota offers available for 201, plus incentives to move away from diesel and petrol, trade in boosters, scrappage offers, three years free servicing and Toyota Safety Sense as standard across their range of next generation Hybrids.

Demand for these Hybrids has been unprecedented, and in 2019 Toyota grew its market share to 10.4% based almost exclusively on the sale of hybrids.

Recent studies conducted by UCD have shown that over 60% of all Hybrid journeys are conducted in EV mode, proving that Hybrid is not just for city driving. Toyota’s self-charging Hybrids are also better for the environment and kinder to our pockets as they will benefit from lower current and future taxes.

Toyota’s Hybrid range has 21% lower CO2 output compared to the top 10 selling car brands in Ireland, and drive in zero emissions mode more than 60% of the time on average.

To provide further peace of mind, all Crossings Toyota Hybrids come with a five-year Hybrid component warranty, in addition to the three-year manufacturer’s warranty as well as three-years free servicing as standard with all new passenger models.

At the Hybrid Advantage event, visitors to Crossings Toyota Naas will learn about the phenomenal benefits Toyota Hybrids offer compared to diesel and pure petrol-powered vehicles. These benefits include 30% lower maintenance costs and 30% better fuel economy than petrol cars, as well as better resale value than comparative diesels.

In addition, not only do hybrids not need to be plugged in to charge, they all have automatic transmission, which makes for a much more pleasurable, hassle free driving experience, particularly in rush hour traffic.

Crossings are inviting people to come in and book a test drive in their favourite model to see just how fantastic these vehicles are to drive. 24/48 hour test drive facilities are also available to those who would like to take them home. With an in-house Business Manager and 24hour finance approval, they are making it easier than ever for interested drivers to start their electric journey in Hybrid with a range of fantastic offers, finance deals and low APR’s available for 201. Demand is high and consumers are being advised to place their orders early to avoid disappointment in January 2020.

Commenting on the Hybrid Advantage event, Steve Tormey, CEO of Toyota Ireland said, “We firmly believe hybrid presents the best immediate step for Irish drivers looking to move away from pure fossil fuel powered cars towards electrified driving.”

If you haven’t already taken a Hybrid test drive, call the Crossings on 045 897589 to make an appointment.

You won’t be disappointed and there has never been a better time to make the switch.

