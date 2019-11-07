Traffic update: N7 slow but motorists are warned to slow down on wet roads

Remember, a Status Yellow rainfall warning is still in place for counties Kildare, Dublin, Louth, Wicklow and Meath. Roads are wet in most areas this morning.

Spells of heavy rain are likely at times with some spot flooding possible. This warning is valid until 9pm tonight (7 November) so slow down and allow extra room between your vehicle and the one in front.

It takes around twice as long to stop when roads are wet!

The N7 is slowest northbound from J9 Naas North to J7 Kill; M50 moving well in both directions.