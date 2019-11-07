Weather update: Status Yellow rainfall warning still in place!

Met Eireann reminds a Status Yellow rainfall warning is still in place for counties Kildare, Dublin, Wicklow, Louth and Meath. The warning is effective up to 9pm tonight.

Today, we can expect a blustery and rather wet day with frequent showers or longer spells of rain. Heavy downpours will lead to spot flooding. Maximum temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in fresh and gusty north or northeast winds.

Showery and breezy for a time overnight with the risk of further localised flooding. However, the showers will clear during the night and the strong northeast breeze will ease. Areas of fog and frost will form by dawn. Minimum temperatures of -1 to +2 degrees.

Tomorrow

A cold start on Friday with any frost and fog clearing to leave a dry and bright day with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in light or moderate northwest breezes.

Saturday will be wet and temperatures will drop Saturday night. Sunday, however, will be warmer and see a return to a sunnier, drier day.