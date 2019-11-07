Gardaí seek assistance in locating teenager

Gardaí at Leixlip are seeking the publics assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 13 year old Chantelle Doyle who is missing since Monday, 7 October, 2019.

Chantelle was last seen leaving a petrol station on the Straffan Road, Maynooth, Co Kildare at around 9am.

Chantelle (above)is described as approximately 5ft 2”, of slight build, with long brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen she was wearing her school uniform of a green/yellow plaid kilt, blue shirt and a navy jumper.

Gardaí are very concerned for her welfare and anyone with information or who can assist Gardaí in locating Chantelle are asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 6667800, or the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.