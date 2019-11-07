Know your Met Éireann’s weather warning colour codes ahead of this winter in Kildare

The Government has launched the ‘Be Winter-Ready’ 2019 -2020 Information Campaign focusing this year on the different colour codings associated with Met Éireann weather warnings.

This year’s ‘Be Winter-Ready’ campaign is focused on Met Éireann’s weather warnings'

The Office of Emergency Planning, in collaboration with their colleagues in Met Éireann, have designed and produced a leaflet on these weather warnings. This leaflet and leaflets from previous Be Winter Ready campaigns are available on the winterready.ie website.

This main focus of this years ‘Be Winter Ready’ campaign is about explaining this colour coding.

Status Yellow: While a Status Yellow warning is for weather that does not pose a threat to the general population this does not mean that caution should not be taken; it is potentially dangerous but on a localised scale. If Met Éireann issue a Status Yellow warning you should check if you are exposed to danger due to your activity or your specific location and you should take appropriate action to protect yourself.

Status Orange: A Status Orange warning may pose a threat to life and property with people in the affected area being impacted significantly. In this circumstance you should take advice from the Local Authorities and Gardaí and think about delaying or canceling your activities as appropriate. It may be useful to consider the impact of the weather event in advance and if there is anything that you can do to minimise the potential damage to you or your property.

Status Red: In the event that Met Éireann issue a Status Red weather warning you should take action to keep yourself safe.

The ‘Be Winter-Ready’ campaign, which is the ninth of its kind, is intended to raise awareness about the particular challenges that winter can present.

This is now an established and important annual event impacting across the whole public service.

Importantly, the ‘Be Winter-Ready’ campaign informs the public of what is being done in relation to winter preparations and where they can source valuable information that can assist them through a difficult period.