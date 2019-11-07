Kildare Obituaries for today: Thursday, November 7

Thedeath has occurred of Peter Carroll of Tower View Flats, Kildare Town, Kildare.

Formerly of Maryville, Kildare Town. Peacefully at Naas Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Husband of the late Carmel and father of the late Peter and Bernadette. Sadly missed by his loving partner Mary, daughters Carmel, Mary, Doreen, Caroline and Ann-Marie, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Peter rest in peace.



Reposing at McWey’s Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town, on Thursday from 4 O’clock. Rosary at 7 O’clock. Removal by Glennon’s Funeral Directors on Friday at 10.30am, to arrive at the Carmelite’s Church for Requiem Mass at 11 O’clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Kildare Town. Family flowers, only. Donations, if desired, to the friends of St. Brigid’s Hospice, the Curragh. Donations box in church.

The death has occurred of Maurice Hannigan

Beechill Court, Donnybrook, Dublin / Sallins, Kildare

Hannigan, Maurice, Beechill Court, Donnybrook, Dublin 4 and late of St. Brigid's Tce., Sallins, Co. Kildare, November 6th 2019, peacefully in the wonderfull care of the staff of Leopardstown Park Hospital, deeply regretted by his loving sister Carmel, brother Harold, sisters-in-law Brigid & Una, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends, especially Esther.

Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Donnybrook on Friday at 11am, followed by burial in Bodenstown Cemetery, Sallins.

The death has occurred of Kenneth Henry SHAW

Celbridge, Kildare

SHAW – Kenneth Henry, (Celbridge, Co. Kildare), November 6th 2019, peacefully, surrounded by his family, in the excellent care of the ICU in St. James’s Hospital; beloved husband of Olive (née Scott) and much loved father to Wendy. He will be sadly missed by his sister Aileen (Harvey), Wendy’s partner Del (Derrick), brothers-in-law Tommy, Robert and Peter, sisters-in-law Eileen, Lily, Rhona and Gena, nephews, nieces, cousins, the extended family, friends and neighbours.

Funeral arrangements later.

“The day thou gavest Lord, is ended.”

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Eileen ENNIS (née Courtney)

Umberstown, Trim, Meath / Celbridge, Kildare / Castlegregory, Kerry

Peacefully, at home. Eileen, predeceased by her parents Stephen and Ellen and brothers Stephen and Liam. Sadly missed by her loving husband Tony, brother Donald (Dan), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at William Ryan & Sons Funeral Home, Church St., Kilcock (W23 XC90) on Wednesday from 5.30pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Dangan, Summerhill followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please.

The death has occurred of Mary (Maureen) Hayes (née Moran)

1708 Castleroe West, Maganey, Kildare

Deeply regretted by her loving sons John and Bruce, daughter Helena, sisters Eileen, Anne and Kathleen, brother Jimmy, daughters-in-law Valerie and Marie, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her son John's residence, Knockroe, Maganey (Eir Code R93 XOD9) from 2pm on Thursday evening with Rosary at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Director's at 10.30am on Friday morning to arrive at The Church of St. Laurence O'Toole, Levitstown for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Coltstown Cemetery, Castledermot. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.