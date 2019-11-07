20 Kildare projects in final for 2020 Young Scientist Exhibition

Twenty projects from Kildare schools will be on display at the BT Young Scientists Exhibition 2020.

Hot topics selected for this year's exhibition from Kildare include if high speed rail is possible for Ireland, if there is a link between kidney stones and high levels of calcium in water and why do females drop out of sport earlier than males?

The students from schools all over Kildare including Naas Community College, Patricians in Newbridge and St Wolstan’s Community School, have been the selected to represent the Lilly White county in the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition, which takes place from January 8 to 11 at the RDS in Dublin.

The Kildare students make up part of the 550 finalists who will represent their school and community at the 2020 BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition.

Selected from over 1,800 entries, these projects represent 244 schools across 31 counties. As BT, the organiser of the event, delivered the good news over the past week, students have already begun preparing to exhibit their projects and meet the judges at the 56th annual Exhibition.

Check out https://btyoungscientist.com/ for the full list of Kildare entries.