Rathangan folk singer Tod Doyle releases new single ‘Ice Cream’

Rathangan native and talented folk singer Tod Doyle is gearing up to release his first single ‘Ice Cream’ from his new upcoming album this Friday, 8 November and he will also perform a gig in his hometown on December 21.

Tod previously released a self-titled EP back in 2012,recorded while he spent some time in Budapest. What followed over the next few years was a mass of touring and recording drums for many acts such as Lisa Canny, My Tribe Your Tribe, Megan O’Neill, and Peco just to name a few. Currently on a three-week long tour of Germany with Lisa Canny, Tod is looking forward to his return and playing to a home audience.

Speaking to KildareNow this week, ahead of the release of ‘Ice Cream’, Tod Doyle said: “I've been working on this album for a few years so bringing it into the world is exciting, but very scary! I have scheduled the first 4 singles to be released over the next 6 months with the album coming next October all going well. These songs initially came together when I lived just on the edge of the Curragh outside Kildare town on a rented property that we aptly named 'The Ranch'.

“My housemates kindly offered me the larger sitting room to set up a studio, where I locked myself away and started working on demos for about 18 months where I attempted to make sense of the songs I had written over the past few years. Some are from the beginning of that process and some are quite new so it's a nice mix,” he explained.

In terms of his inspiration behind his forthcoming album, Tod said that his life experience including relationships and travelling around the world has inspired his recent work. According to Tod, the first four singles from his new upcoming album will be released as an EP online and then the album will have 10 tracks.

For the album Tod has also teamed up with talented Naas singer songwriter and producer Hally. “I have been lucky enough to be working with Hally who is an incredibly talented producer and mix engineer based in Naas whom has helped me polish the tracks and bring these songs to life over the past year or so.”

In addition, Tod will perform in his hometown of Rathangan on 21 December in the RYARC community centre with fellow local songwriter Peco. Tod’s new single ‘Ice Cream’ is out on all media platforms including iTunes this Friday 8 November.