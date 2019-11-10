Posters for events which are over months ago still on display
A reader has contacted us to complain about posters that are still on lamp posts but the events they are advertising are long over.
The reader said: "Why don't the people who put these posters up have the responsibility to taken them down again!"
A number of photographs of posters sent to KildareNow were still on display up to this week?
READERS: Do you have any photographs of advertising posters that are months old?
