Kildare fashion designer Mary Grant launches first book

Newbridge fashion designer Mary Grant who recently marked 25 years in the Irish fashion industry is launching her first book entitled ‘Empowered by Style’. The book aims to empower women to be the most confident version of themselves, no matter what stage of life they are in.

Mary, famous for her signature timeless style, was inspired to write the book after developing a powerful, no-brainer formula that when implemented prevents women from getting that feeling of being ‘stuck’ or losing their identity after they have focused so much of their attention on everyone else.

It is a simple 3-step process which when done twice a year means that you are ready to step out the door every morning ready to achieve your goals in all aspects of life. She has devised this system which she teaches to her customers, allowing them to continually evolve, being true to themselves and developing a unique style that leaves them feeling empowered every day.

Over the years, Mary has discovered that every woman seems to put herself last on their priority list. By her mid-thirties, Mary was a single mother of three children under the age of five. As work, children and responsibilities mounted, Mary wasn’t prioritising herself and as she was approaching 40, she found herself questioning who she was and why she hadn’t done more with her life.

Speaking about this time Mary says, “I had been neglecting myself. As 40 was looming, I was having a bit of a crisis. I was feeling unattractive, uninspired and irrelevant. I hadn’t been evolving, I hadn’t been keeping in touch with who I was, what I loved, how I wanted to show up.

"I was living on automatic pilot" she said.

"It took me months to get out of that place and afterwards, I started to see all the places that other people also get stuck. From speaking to customers in our stores, I found I wasn’t alone, it really became apparent that big life events like pregnancies, raising families, big birthdays, deaths, illnesses and retirement can throw people into a tailspin as they try to adjust to change emotionally and physically.

"Every day we find ourselves helping women who have been dealing with life’s curve balls which have left them feeling vulnerable and unsure of themselves. We help them to get reconnected with who they are and restore their own identity and confidence. We remind them of how beautiful they are and show them how to move forward as a new more confident version of themselves.

Model Thalia Heffernan models with two of Mary Grant's regular customers, all wearing Mary Grant's AW19 style.

"Essentially, this book is for women whose lives have changed and who find that their new reality requires a different version of themselves. Women who want to stop following trends and confidently ‘show-up’ as themselves.”

The book gives practical advice on finding your own personal style, how to dress your body shape, how to use colour, and how to build a timeless wardrobe over time that will look good whether you are 40 or 70. The book teaches you why you shouldn’t blow your budget on outfits for special occasions but instead invest in things that make you feel great every day. The book also shows you how doing a little bit of work just twice a year at the start of each season will mean that you will always have lots of outfit options, no matter what the event.

To coincide with the book Mary has also introduced her AW 19’ collection with a shoot that features four of her customers. The collection reflects Mary’s iconic relaxed style with a mix of tunics, knits, dungarees and pinnies, designed to ensure maximum comfort while flattering every body shape. Mary has always based her collections on the kind of clothes she would wear herself and attracted a loyal fan base who cannot get enough of her signature look; using asymmetrical cuts and beautiful fabrics, she dances on the boundaries of grunge and timeless elegance.

Layering plays a big part of the collection with colours from new and previous seasons allowing customers to build on their past pieces and create a unique capsule wardrobe. Each piece can be mixed and matched to create new outfits for every occasion.

Mary Grant started her brand 25 years ago after studying in the Barbara Burke College of Fashion. In 2018 she was chosen as the Network Ireland SME Business Woman of the Year in Kildare and the All star business award winner in fashion. She is currently in the process of creating digital courses around the whole are of empowerment and is passionate about helping other women get started in their own businesses.

Empowered by Style by Mary Grant, is available in paperback €15.99, hardback 19.99 and Ebook. You can purchase at bookstores and Amazon.com Mary Grant’s AW19 collection is available at www.marygrant.com, or drop into the store at 7 Cutlery Road, Newbridge, Co Kildare. Prices range from under €100 for layering pieces to €400+ for timeless signature pieces.

See next week's Kildare Post Stylicious section for a sneak preview of Mary's AW19 collection.