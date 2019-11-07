Kidare pub closed down for over 5 years going under the hammer

A licensed premises in Kildare which has been closed for several years is being sold at an auction.

The former Grace's Bar on Market Square in Kildare Town is going under the hammer.

The auction is being held in the Keadeen Hotel on November 27 at 3pm.

The premises has a seven-day public licence.

The property sits on a fifth of an acre in the town centre.

Grace's was a very popular meeting place and had a loyal customer base.