The annual Dane Loakman Perpetual 5 a side league commences tomorrow night at the Caragh Road pitches, near Naas.

This is a four week football league for teenagers, aged 15-18 years. Any five a side soccer team is welcome.

The league will run over four weeks, commencing on Friday, November 8 from 8-9pm.

Anyone interested, please contact Pat 087 995 6487 or 087 7212 966.