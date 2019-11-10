Book of Condolence for Gay Byrne to remain in Council HQ until Monday evening

Kildare County Council said a book of condolence for the late Gay Byrne will be available until this Monday at 5pm.

The book is in the reception area of Áras Chill Dara in Devoy Park, Naas.

The book containing the condolences will then be forwarded to the Byrne family.

The Council said: "Gay Byrne was a very influential broadcaster and a giant figure in Irish public life for many decades.

"He was also a big supporter and promoter of Kildare tourism.

"For all of those things, we remember and thank him.

"May he rest in peace."