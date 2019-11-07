Call for salt bunkers to deal with ice and snow in areas of Kildare that are not gritted

Councillor Veralouise Behan has called on the Council to install salt bunkers outside rural schools, community and parish

centres, railway and canal bridges and secondary crossroad junctions that are not currently on the Athy Municipal District gritting routes.

The issue will be raised at the next meeting of the Municipal District in Naas on Monday morning.

The meeting will also hear a call from Cllr Brian Dooley for a pedestrian crossing on the Carlow Road, Athy at the Campus Service Station, to facilitate the large number of pedestrians that walk from the many housing estates into town each day.

Cllr Dooley will also be calling for mileage distance directional signs in the Carrigeen area to be changed to kilometres.

He said the work was needed at The Pike Cross and Sheriff's Hill.