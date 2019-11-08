Co Kildare Death Notices for Friday, 8 November, 2019

The death has occurred of Sharon Stanley (née McDermott)

Lavender Hill, Belan, Moone, Kildare



Sharon Stanley, (nee McDermott), Lavender Hill, Belan, Moone, Co Kildare, November 7th 2019, in the tender care of staff at Naas Hospital. Cherished daughter of recently deceased parents Patrick (Paddy) and Elizabeth (Betty) McDermott. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family her husband Harry Stanley (VW Castledermot), dear mother of Tiffany, Thomas, Jordan and Chloe, grandson Keelan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncle Patrick, Rory Connor, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Stephen Joseph Brennan

Bishopsland, Kildare Town, Kildare



Sadly missed by his loving mother Rose, brothers Bobby, Paul, Jordan and Aaron, sister Sarah, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Stephen Rest In Peace





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Ana MORAR

Oxford Grove, Ranelagh, Dublin / Newbridge, Kildare



MORAR Ana (Oxford Grove, Ranelagh, Dublin 6) 5th November 2019 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross. Sadly missed by her husband Florian. sons Benjamin and Cristian, daughter Daniela, daughters-in-law Anca and Cristina, sons-in-law Raul and Emmanuel, grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Ana Rest in Peace

Funeral service to take place on Saturday at 1 o’clock in the Bible Fellowship Church, Barretstown, Newbridge. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge. All enquiries to Anderson & Leahy Funeral Directors, Henry Street, Newbridge. 045 431742.

The death has occurred of SEAN O'DONOVAN

Ashgrove Ave, Naas, Kildare / Schull, Cork



O’DONOVAN (Ashgrove Ave, Naas, Co. Kildare and late of Leamcon, Schull, Co. Cork): on November 7th 2019, peacefully in the gentle care of the staff of Naas General Hospital. SEAN, devoted friend of Angela, dear brother of Sr. Louis of the Poor Clare’s Convent Galway, the late Michael and recently deceased Celia. Sadly missed by Sr. Louis, Angela, sister-in-law Margaret, nephews and nieces Diarmuid, Helen, Gerard, Leo and Ita, relatives, wonderfully supportive neighbours, in particular Theresa and Hubert and Naas community help services.

Reposing in the Church of the Seven Sacraments, Lowertown, Schull on Friday, November 8th 2019 from 6pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday, November 9th 2019 at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Schull Cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Kenneth Henry SHAW

Celbridge, Kildare



SHAW – Kenneth Henry, (Celbridge, Co. Kildare), November 6th 2019, peacefully, surrounded by his family, in the excellent care of the ICU in St. James’s Hospital; beloved husband of Olive (née Scott) and much loved father to Wendy. He will be sadly missed by his sister Aileen (Harvey), Wendy’s partner Del (Derrick), brothers-in-law Tommy, Robert and Peter, sisters-in-law Eileen, Lily, Rhona and Gena, nephews, nieces, cousins, the extended family, friends and neighbours.

Funeral Service on Saturday (November 9) at 12 noon in Christ Church, Celbridge, followed by cremation at Newland's Cross. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the ICU at St. James's Hospital, Dublin 8.

“The day thou gavest Lord, is ended.”