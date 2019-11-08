EPA due on site for audit at Leixlip Water Treatment Plant this morning

In consultation with the HSE, Irish Water and Fingal County Council confirm that the Boil Water Notice to protect the health of customers supplied by Leixlip Water Treatment Plant remains in place.

The EPA are due to audit the Leixlip site this morning as part of the process to lift the Boil Water Notice. The HSE and senior management from Irish Water and Fingal County Council will also be in attendance.

Speaking in advance of the audit, the General Manager of Irish Water Eamon Gallen said,

“Irish Water understand and appreciate that this Boil Water Notice is having a significant impact on homes and businesses.”

“We have been in on-going discussions with the EPA and the HSE regarding the criteria to lift the Boil Water Notice. The main priority for everyone is the protection of human health.”

“The EPA will audit the plant tomorrow and Irish Water and Fingal County Council staff will be on site to provide whatever information or support the EPA require. The HSE will also be present.”

“We are pleased that we have had the results of two water samples and both of these have been satisfactory. The EPA and HSE may include these satisfactory samples in their audit, but we will be bound by their requirements in this matter.”

"Boil Water Notices are imposed and lifted in consultation with the HSE, supported by the EPA, and Irish Water are working closely with both parties on this matter. It is essential that we are able to give the public confidence in their water supply which is why we must be absolutely certain that public health is protected.”

“Irish Water have additional staff at the Leixlip Treatment Plant now to assist and support staff from Fingal County Council. Working together the engineers are looking at ways to optimise the operation of the old Leixlip plant, making it more resilient at times of adverse weather and throughout the period of the refurbishment of the old filters.”

The Boil Water Notice impacts approximately 600,000 people supplied by the Leixlip Water Treatment Plant. The areas impacted are as follows: parts of Fingal; areas in Dublin City Council; parts of South Dublin County Council; parts of Kildare and Dunboyne in Meath. Full details on http://updates.wtr.ie

The Boil Water Notice was put in place as a precaution on Monday evening, 4 November, as turbidity (cloudy water due to suspended particles levels) in the source water for the old part of the Leixlip Plant exceeded acceptable levels. The turbidity was caused by heavy rainfall over the weekend. The turbidity means that Irish Water cannot guarantee the quality of the water entering the network from the old plant.

Irish Water has contacted registered vulnerable customers who are affected by this Boil Water Notice.

Should customers have any queries regarding this Boil Water Notice they should contact Irish Water directly on our customer care helpline on 1850 278 278

You can find advice on what actions to take during a Boil Water Notice on the Irish Water website - https://www.water.ie/water- supply/water-quality/boil- water-notice/

Updates are available on the Water Supply Updates section on our website, on Twitter @IWCare and via our customer care helpline open 24/7 on 1850 278 278.