Mid terrace house in Derrinturn for €85,000

This three bed mid terrace house in need of renovation is on the market in Derrinturn for €85,000.

Kelly Hudson Properties present this property to the market and have described it as a great opportunity to acquire a starter home or investment opportunity in the popular Kildare village.

"It comprises of hall, sitting room, kitchen/dining, bathroom and 3 bedrooms. It is in need of renovation and awaits your vision. Derrinturn is a little over 30 miles from Dublin City and enjoys a frequent bus service whilst the N4 motorway is easily accessible. All essential amenities and services are readily available including shops, school, church, modern medical centre etc. It is also home to an array of quality sporting and recreational facilities."

External features include PVC double glazed windows, South facing rear garden and a shed.