Kildare to host national ballet competition this weekend

The first Irish National Ballet competition will be held in Kildare this Sunday, coming, November 10.

Over sixty dancers are expected to perform in the event which takes place in the Glenroyal Hotel, Maynooth, starting at 9.30am.

Rebecca Flynn, the director of the Daisy School of Dance based in Clane and Maynooth, is hosting the competition.

Rebecca said: “It is a big undertaking for all involved with over 60 dancers expected to perform."

