Crowd of 8,000 athletes and fitness experts coming to event in Kildare

The CrossFit Filthy 150 will be hosted on 22-24th Nov 2019 in Punchestown Race Course, Kildare.

Some of the world’s top athletes and fittest individuals will descend on Kildare over the weekend for what will be the first event of the CrossFit Season.

A total of over 8,000 people will attend the three day event, including 200 professional athletes who will be qualifying for their place to the CrossFit Games in 2020. The event which will be live-streamed is expected to be seen by over 53,000 viewers each day.

Commenting on the event, Áine Mangan, CEO of Into Kildare said; “This is a great opportunity to showcase Kildare to a global audience and for tourism providers to work together to secure more business for the county. We look forward to welcoming the participants and spectators to what promises to be a highly competitive, yet entertaining weekend!”

She added; “We are also thrilled Naas is hosting an ‘Irish Party’ on Sunday night, with live music and a specially commissioned Filthy 150 cocktail! This will be a weekend to remember!”

Current CrossFit Champions Matt Fraser and Tia Toomey will also attend the Punchestown event, as well as some of CrossFit’s biggest brand sponsors, including Reebok, NOCCO and Diageo, who all will be represented at the event.

The CrossFit Games is an athletic competition which has been held every summer since 2007. Athletes at the Games compete in workouts that they learn about hours or days beforehand, consisting mostly of an assortment of standard aerobic, weightlifting, and gymnastics movements, as well as some additional surprise elements that are not part of the typical CrossFit regimen such as obstacle courses, ocean swimming, softball throwing, or ascending a pegboard. Winners of this prestigious even are penned ‘Fittest on Earth’.