Student sent for trial to face allegations of sex assault in Kildare housing estate

A man has been sent forward for trial by indictment to the Naas Circuit Court sitting starting on December 3, to face allegations of sexual assault in a north Kildare housing estate.

At Naas District Court on November 5, it was alleged the-21-year old defendant, a student, got into bed with the injured male party, touched his genitals, and then put his penis in the injured party’s mouth.

Reporting restrictions have been put on the case to protect the injured party.