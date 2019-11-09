Luxury homes near Kildare Village going on view this weekend

Kelland Homes is developing 18 four-bed semi-detached and detached properties at Wavertree in Kildare Town and launched the first 10 properties there last month.

The scheme is attracting both first-time buyers with families and downsizers who want to live close to Kildare town centre, according to the selling agent.

Prices at Wavertree start at €375,000 for the Minoru, a semi-detached style named after the Epsom Derby winner, and at €410,000 for the Tully, a detached design called after the area.

Both house types have 1,464 sq ft of accommodation, though additional house styles, called Eida, Walker and Derby, are planned for the remainder of the development.

Viewings at Wavertree will be held from 2pm to 4pm today and Sunday.

The Wavertree homes were designed to achieve an A3 BER, thanks to features such as an A-rated condensing gas boiler that provides heating which can be thermostatically controlled at multiple zones within each property. An on-demand ventilation system from Aereco delivers a constant supply of fresh indoor air, while PV panels generate top-up electricity supplies.



For commuters, Wavertree is located just north of the M7 motorway. A regular commuter train service takes travellers from Kildare town to Heuston Station in about 40 minutes, while a local bus service takes just 55 minutes to reach the city centre and 30 minutes to get to the Red Cow Luas station.