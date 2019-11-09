Crime prevention talk taking place in Kildare community on Monday, 11 November

Timahoe Community Council (Kildare) are hosting a Crime Prevention talk in Staplestown Hall next Monday, 11 November, at 8pm.

The talk will be followed by their 2019 AGM.

The speaker will be Sergeant George Doherty, Crime Prevention Officer for Kildare, who will give a presentation will include tips on keeping your home safe, neighbourhood watch.

All are welcome to attend on the night.