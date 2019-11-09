Antique furniture collected over a lifetime going under hammer in Prosperous

A lifetime collection of Antique Furniture, Fine Art and Collectables from Eagle Lodge in Clane goes under the hammer at O'Reilly's Antiques in Prosperous on Saturday, September 16 at 12 noon.

The home in Butterstream, Clane was sold at the end of October.

There are over 430 quality lots in the Auction, comprising of 19C Gilt Overmantle Mirrors, Regency Mahogany Secretaire Bookcase, Georgian Mahogany Table and Chairs and Edwardian Canteen of Cutlery.

Also included is a Georgian Mahogany Console Table, Victorian Armchair (Strahan & Co), Regency Rosewood and Burr Walnut Games Tables, William IV Rosewood Work Box and pairs of French Kingwood Night Stands.

Artwork features paintings by artists George Armfield, Garman Morris, Claudine Morrow, Bill Brown, John Fitzgerald, R.B Higgins Etc.

Lots include a selection of quality Period Display Cabinets, Sideboards, Work Boxes, Desks, Canterbury's, Games Tables, Centre Tables, Clocks, Barometers, Royal Doulton, Silver, Royal Worcester, Rugs and Object D’Art.