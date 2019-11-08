Temporary speed limit order comes into effect in Osberstown today

Kildare County Council has applied a temporary speed limit order in Osberstown from today which will remain in place until January 5, 2020.

It is understood that a limit of 50km/hr is being imposed on the L2006 in the townland until January 5, 2020.

The section of road affected is approximately 300 metres west of the junction of the L2006 with the Canal Road to a point approx. 225 metres south of the junction of the L2006 with the Canal Road.

An Garda Síochána have indicated that they have no objections to this Road Works Speed Limit Order.

This Road Works Speed Limit Order will apply from Friday, 8 November 2019 to Sunday, 5 January 2020.