Kildare Death Notices for Friday, 8 November, 2019

The death has occurred of Margaret (Maggie) Dane (née Cross)

Huddersfield, England and, Robertstown, Kildare



Formerly of Robertstown, Co. Kildare. Daughter of the late Tosh and Lizzie and sister of the late Bridget, Marcella and Tommy. Peacefully after a long illness at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary surrounded by her devoted husband Jimmy and much loved son James. Dearly loved sister of Betty, Anne, Teresa, Mary, Christine, Liam and Gaby. A much loved sister-in-law, aunty, great aunty, great great aunty.

May Maggie Rest In Peace

Reposing at Glennons Funeral Home, Allenwood from 4o'clock on Monday (November 11th) with rosary at 8o'clock. Removal on Tuesday morning to arrive at The Church Of The Holy Trinity, Allen for Requiem Mass at 11o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Michael Doyle

Old Court Cottage, Carbury, Kildare / Maynooth, Kildare / Lucan, Dublin



Doyle, Michael, Old Court Cottage, Carbury and late of Whitechurch, Pepplehill, Maynooth, Co Kildare and Lucan, Co Dublin, November 8th 2019, peacefully surrounded by his loving family, deeply regretted by his best friend Noeleen, loving daughter Michelle, son in law John, brothers, sisers, nieces, nephews of whom he was so proud and the lovely Helen, his newly found niece.

Reposing at his home (w91 FV3Y) on Saturday from 3-7pm. Removal on Sunday at 2pm to arrive at Mainham Cemetery, Clane for 3pm Burial. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Maynooth Lions Club Shelterd Housing Fund.

The death has occurred of Patrick DUNNE

Coolrake, Moone, Kildare



Pat is sadly missed by his family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Saturday in the Church of the Holy Trinity, Moone with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May Pat's Gentle Soul

Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Sharon Stanley (née McDermott)

Lavender Hill, Belan, Moone, Kildare



Sharon Stanley, (nee McDermott), Lavender Hill, Belan, Moone, Co Kildare, November 7th 2019, in the tender care of staff at Naas Hospital.

Cherished daughter of recently deceased parents Patrick (Paddy) and Elizabeth (Betty) McDermott. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family her husband Harry Stanley (VW Castledermot), dear mother of Tiffany, Thomas, Jordan and Chloe, grandson Keelan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncle Patrick, Rory Connor, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral to arrive at St Joseph's Church, Baltinglass Monday 11th November for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Baltinglass Cemetery.

May Sharon Rest In Peace.

The death has occurred of Kevin Tracey

Old Greenfield, Maynooth, Kildare



Tracey, Kevin, Old Greenfield and late of Crinstown, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, November 7th 2019, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in the loving care of the staff of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh, deeply regretted by his loving wife Philomena, sons Kevin and Christopher, daughter Lorraine, son-in-law Alan, daughter-in-law Karen, grandchildren, brother Sean, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Sunday from 5-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Monday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh.

The death has occurred of Ana MORAR

Oxford Grove, Ranelagh, Dublin / Newbridge, Kildare



MORAR Ana (Oxford Grove, Ranelagh, Dublin 6) 5th November 2019 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross. Sadly missed by her husband Florian. sons Benjamin and Cristian, daughter Daniela, daughters-in-law Anca and Cristina, sons-in-law Raul and Emmanuel, grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Ana Rest in Peace

Funeral service to take place on Saturday at 1 o’clock in the Bible Fellowship Church, Barretstown, Newbridge. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge. All enquiries to Anderson & Leahy Funeral Directors, Henry Street, Newbridge. 045 431742.