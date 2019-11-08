Café in town centre location for sale for only €65,000

This prominent Café is for sale with a reduced asking price of €65,000.

Café Bon Bon is located on Mill Street in the centre of Maynooth benefiting from a huge volume of daily passing traffic.

It is presently not trading, but previously enjoyed a very strong and loyal customer base.

The selling agents said there is enormous potential to develop and create a very lucrative business.

Extending to approx. 880 sq.ft / 82 sq.m with seating for 42 people.

It is being sold fully fitted, with all equipment and fittings.

The selling agents said the property is fitted out to the highest standards with main Café area with extra ceiling height, large marble topped deli counter and cake display, separate kitchen area and toilets.

The premises enjoys a high profile location at the Western end of Maynooth town centre with valuable frontage onto Mill Street and the Centre Point Mall on the Main Street.

The premises is held under a 21 year lease from 2016 with 3 year rent reviews, subject to a current annual rent of €22,000 per annum.