This week's RTE Ray D'Arcy Show guest revealed

Hit comedy series The Young Offenders is back next week for its second season and some of the stars of the show - Jennifer Barry, Orla Fitzgerald, Demi Isaac Oviawe and Hilary Rose - will appear on Saturday night's Ray D'Arcy Show on RTE One.

Legendary actor Stephen Rea and writer Jessica Traynor chat to Ray about Correspondences, an anthology which gives a voice to those in Direct Provision in Ireland.

One of Ireland's favourite chef's Neven Maguire will be live in studio for a special cooking challenge and will put the cast of The Young Offenders through their culinary paces!

Legendary GAA commentator Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh will be in studio with Ray to talk about the legacy he plans to leave.

Also joining Ray are two Dublin teenagers who met over a piano in Connolly Station - Darragh Smith and Stephanie Starpong. They will be in studio for a live performance of the hit song that brought them to the country's attention this week.

All this and more on The Ray D’Arcy Show on RTÉ One at 9.35pm this Saturday, November 9.